Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $59.28 and move down -153.33%, while KSS stocks collected 6.27% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Worth an Investment?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.18 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KSS Market Performance

KSS stocks went up by 6.27% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.77% and a quarterly performance of 33.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.55% for KSS stocks with the simple moving average of -27.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KSS shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for KSS socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSS stock at the price of $27, previously predicting the value of $20. The rating they have provided for KSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 8, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Market Perform” rating to KSS stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 20, 2020.

KSS Stocks 7.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Kohl’s Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -60.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.17% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.85% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KSS went up by +6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -56.59% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.24. In addition, Kohl’s Corporation saw -54.07% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KSS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), starting from PRISING JONAS, who bought 17,938 shares at the price of $11.15 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 35,392 shares of Kohl’s Corporation, valued at $200,009 with the latest closing price.

BONEPARTH PETER, the Director of Kohl’s Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $35.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that BONEPARTH PETER is holding 27,321 shares at the value of $354,024 based on the most recent closing price.

KSS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.07 for the present operating margin and +34.63 for gross margin. The net margin for Kohl’s Corporation stands at +3.46. Total capital return value is set at 11.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.84. Equity return holds the value 1.70%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), the company’s capital structure generated 113.91 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.65 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.86 and long-term debt to capital is 107.19.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.61 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for Kohl’s Corporation is 907.91 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.