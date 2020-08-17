Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.97 and move down -83.74%, while CVA stocks collected -3.65% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Covanta Holding Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes due 2030

CVA Market Performance

CVA stocks went down by -3.65% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.93% and a quarterly performance of 18.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.44%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for CVA stocks with the simple moving average of -15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CVA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CVA socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVA stock at the price of $13, previously predicting the value of $14. The rating they have provided for CVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13, 2020.

Stifel gave “ Hold” rating to CVA stocks, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on May 11, 2020.

CVA Stocks 1.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Covanta Holding Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.88% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CVA went down by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.69% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.80. In addition, Covanta Holding Corporation saw -34.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CVA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA), starting from Broglio Ronald J, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $10.36 back on Jun 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 13,567 shares of Covanta Holding Corporation, valued at $62,172 with the latest closing price.

SILBERMAN ROBERT S, the Director of Covanta Holding Corporation, bought 20,000 shares at the value of $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that SILBERMAN ROBERT S is holding 120,000 shares at the value of $194,200 based on the most recent closing price.

CVA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.03 for the present operating margin and +11.55 for gross margin. The net margin for Covanta Holding Corporation stands at +0.53. Total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.34. Equity return holds the value -5.70%, with -0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA), the company’s capital structure generated 682.98 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 87.23. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 69.13 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.66 and long-term debt to capital is 674.73.

EBITDA value lies at +74.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 7.79. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.40 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for Covanta Holding Corporation is 6.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.