The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $62.75 and move down -46.58%, while HIG stocks collected 0.02% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/14/20 that Duck Creek Stock Soars After IPO. What to Know About the Insurtech.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Worth an Investment?

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.64 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HIG Market Performance

HIG stocks went up by 0.02% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.18% and a quarterly performance of 28.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.18% for HIG stocks with the simple moving average of -10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for HIG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for HIG socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $75 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG stock at the price of $75. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Overweight” rating to HIG stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 1, 2020.

HIG Stocks 5.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -31.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.32% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HIG went up by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -24.64% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $41.94. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. saw -29.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HIG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), starting from FETTER TREVOR, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $41.38 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 70,757 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., valued at $413,750 with the latest closing price.

Bennett Jonathan R, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., sold 3,521 shares at the value of $50.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Bennett Jonathan R is holding 28,801 shares at the value of $176,296 based on the most recent closing price.

HIG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.96 for the present operating margin. The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. stands at +10.16. Total capital return value is set at 14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return holds the value 11.40%, with 2.60% for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.68.