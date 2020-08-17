Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.57 and move down -182.62%, while SPPI stocks collected -2.73% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Worth an Investment?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) The 36 Months beta value for SPPI stocks is at 2.17, while 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.75 which is -$3.74 below current price. SPPI currently has a short float of 5.00% and public float of 133.76M with average trading volume of 2.31M shares.

SPPI Market Performance

SPPI stocks went down by -2.73% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.68% and a quarterly performance of 17.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.16% for SPPI stocks with the simple moving average of -9.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SPPI shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SPPI socks in the upcoming period according to Guggenheim is $21 based on the research report published on December 26, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPPI stock at the price of $4, previously predicting the value of $17. The rating they have provided for SPPI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 26, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave “Buy” rating to SPPI stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 27, 2019.

SPPI Stocks 12.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.85%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +25.93% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI went down by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -53.07% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.51. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 2.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SPPI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), starting from McGahan Keith M, who sold 250 shares at the price of $3.71 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 248,769 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $928 with the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 294 shares at the value of $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 249,019 shares at the value of $1,183 based on the most recent closing price.

SPPI Stock Fundamentals

Based on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.09.