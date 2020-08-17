Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.36 and move down -190.91%, while PAGP stocks collected -5.08% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Report Second-Quarter 2020 Results; Update 2020 Guidance

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Worth an Investment?

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) The 36 Months beta value for PAGP stocks is at 2.20, while 10 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.94 which is $5.56 above current price. PAGP currently has a short float of 0.92% and public float of 178.78M with average trading volume of 2.91M shares.

PAGP Market Performance

PAGP stocks went down by -5.08% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.19% and a quarterly performance of -8.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.90% for PAGP stocks with the simple moving average of -35.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAGP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PAGP socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 18, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “ Neutral” rating to PAGP stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 2, 2020.

PAGP Stocks -11.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -28.94% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP went down by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -58.20% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.26. In addition, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. saw -57.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PAGP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), starting from ARMSTRONG GREG L, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Mar 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,865,812 shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P., valued at $380,000 with the latest closing price.

SINNOTT ROBERT V, the Director of Plains GP Holdings, L.P., bought 75,000 shares at the value of $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that SINNOTT ROBERT V is holding 193,368 shares at the value of $255,750 based on the most recent closing price.

PAGP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.03 for the present operating margin and +5.93 for gross margin. The net margin for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. stands at +0.99. Total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.91. Equity return holds the value -24.70%, with -1.60% for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 472.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 82.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.94 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.72 and long-term debt to capital is 444.27.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.77 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is 10.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.