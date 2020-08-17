eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) went down by -2.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.82 and move down -3.41%, while EMAN stocks collected 33.33% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that eMagin’s dPd(TM) Technology Reinforces OLED Microdisplay Industry Leadership

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) Worth an Investment?

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) The 36 Months beta value for EMAN stocks is at 1.93, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for eMagin Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.00 which is $0.24 above current price. EMAN currently has a short float of 4.75% and public float of 42.84M with average trading volume of 6.48M shares.

EMAN Market Performance

EMAN stocks went up by 33.33% for the week, with the monthly jump of 120.94% and a quarterly performance of 183.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 528.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.90% for EMAN stocks with the simple moving average of 237.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMAN stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for EMAN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EMAN socks in the upcoming period according to Rodman & Renshaw is $4 based on the research report published on June 23, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMAN stock at the price of $3. The rating they have provided for EMAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16, 2014.

Oppenheimer gave “Perform” rating to EMAN stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 30, 2013.

EMAN Stocks 86.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, eMagin Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 15.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 18.52%, while the shares surge at the distance of +109.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +158.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EMAN went up by +33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +492.99% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1895. In addition, eMagin Corporation saw 411.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EMAN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at eMagin Corporation (EMAN), starting from Braddom Eric, who bought 31,578 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 31,578 shares of eMagin Corporation, valued at $6,000 with the latest closing price.

Koch Mark A, the CFO of eMagin Corporation, bought 25,000 shares at the value of $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Koch Mark A is holding 25,000 shares at the value of $6,000 based on the most recent closing price.

EMAN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -20.84 for the present operating margin and +25.17 for gross margin. The net margin for eMagin Corporation stands at -16.08. Total capital return value is set at -26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.17.

Based on eMagin Corporation (EMAN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 27.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.89 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -27.72 and long-term debt to capital is 17.46.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.74 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for eMagin Corporation is 7.10 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.