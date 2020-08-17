Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) went up by 8.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.30 and move down -309.09%, while ALNA stocks collected 3.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Worth an Investment?

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) 6 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.00 which is -$1.54 below current price. ALNA currently has a short float of 5.11% and public float of 22.60M with average trading volume of 1.43M shares.

ALNA Market Performance

ALNA stocks went up by 3.36% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.28% and a quarterly performance of -14.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.47%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for ALNA stocks with the simple moving average of -21.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALNA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ALNA socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALNA stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for ALNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 10, 2019.

Robert W. Baird gave “Outperform” rating to ALNA stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 18, 2019.

ALNA Stocks -4.18% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -75.56% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.07%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, while the shares sank at the distance of -28.70% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -33.62% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ALNA went up by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -71.90% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4910. In addition, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -43.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ALNA Stock Fundamentals

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA), the company’s capital structure generated 61.01 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 37.89.