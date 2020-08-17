Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) went down by -14.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.70 and move down -121.79%, while REFR stocks collected -28.81% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Worth an Investment?

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) The 36 Months beta value for REFR stocks is at 1.40, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Research Frontiers Incorporated stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.00 which is -$2.57 below current price. REFR currently has a short float of 10.70% and public float of 24.60M with average trading volume of 246.12K shares.

REFR Market Performance

REFR stocks went down by -28.81% for the week, with the monthly drop of -21.17% and a quarterly performance of -37.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.47%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.09% for REFR stocks with the simple moving average of -24.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REFR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for REFR shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for REFR socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on August 5, 2016.

REFR Stocks -34.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Research Frontiers Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.91% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, while the shares sank at the distance of -22.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -48.19% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, REFR went down by -28.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.82% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.30. In addition, Research Frontiers Incorporated saw -14.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

REFR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR), starting from DOUGLAS KEVIN, who sold 70,000 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 608,667 shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated, valued at $249,200 with the latest closing price.

DOUGLAS KEVIN, the 13(d)(3) group of Research Frontiers Incorporated, sold 30,000 shares at the value of $3.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that DOUGLAS KEVIN is holding 912,997 shares at the value of $106,800 based on the most recent closing price.

REFR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -201.36 for the present operating margin and -135.15 for gross margin. The net margin for Research Frontiers Incorporated stands at -243.54. Total capital return value is set at -56.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.45. Equity return holds the value -38.80%, with -33.20% for asset returns.

Based on Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 54.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Research Frontiers Incorporated is 2.32 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.86.