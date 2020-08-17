Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) went down by -2.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.69 and move down -767.74%, while RMED stocks collected -5.28% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Ra Medical Systems Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Worth an Investment?

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.75 which is -$0.31 below current price. RMED currently has a short float of 16.91% and public float of 20.55M with average trading volume of 6.16M shares.

RMED Market Performance

RMED stocks went down by -5.28% for the week, with the monthly drop of -28.93% and a quarterly performance of -59.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.15% for RMED stocks with the simple moving average of -71.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMED stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMED shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for RMED socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13, 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMED stock at the price of $23. The rating they have provided for RMED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 2, 2018.

RMED Stocks -31.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -88.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, while the shares sank at the distance of -21.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -42.75% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RMED went down by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -77.23% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.3431. In addition, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. saw -72.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RMED Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED), starting from McGuire Jonathan Will, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 145,000 shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc., valued at $3,500 with the latest closing price.

Kraws Jeffrey J, the Co-President of Ra Medical Systems, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Kraws Jeffrey J is holding 133,339 shares at the value of $3,500 based on the most recent closing price.

RMED Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -801.92 for the present operating margin and -22.93 for gross margin. The net margin for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. stands at -791.18. Total capital return value is set at -110.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.28. Equity return holds the value -140.20%, with -102.80% for asset returns.

Based on Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED), the company’s capital structure generated 10.55 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 9.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 7.93 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -230.92 and long-term debt to capital is 8.70.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -1.70 with debt to enterprise value settled at -0.29. The receivables turnover for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is 6.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.28.