Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.42 and move down -220.29%, while COTY stocks collected 4.75% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Worth an Investment?

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) The 36 Months beta value for COTY stocks is at 1.15, while 2 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Coty Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 11 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.55 which is $1.44 above current price. COTY currently has a short float of 6.47% and public float of 286.01M with average trading volume of 18.20M shares.

COTY Market Performance

COTY stocks went up by 4.75% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly performance of 27.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.44% for COTY stocks with the simple moving average of -45.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for COTY shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for COTY socks in the upcoming period according to Exane BNP Paribas is $5 based on the research report published on May 13, 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 27, 2020.

DA Davidson gave “ Buy” rating to COTY stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 23, 2020.

COTY Stocks -4.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Coty Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -13.43% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, COTY went up by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -64.10% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.01. In addition, Coty Inc. saw -62.76% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

COTY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Coty Inc. (COTY), starting from Cottage Holdco B.V., who bought 3,260,329 shares at the price of $11.49 back on Feb 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 454,168,370 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $37,473,243 with the latest closing price.

Laubies Pierre, the Chief Executive Officer of Coty Inc., sold 3,260,329 shares at the value of $11.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Laubies Pierre is holding 0 shares at the value of $37,473,243 based on the most recent closing price.

COTY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.89 for the present operating margin and +57.79 for gross margin. The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at -43.76. Total capital return value is set at 4.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.83. Equity return holds the value -70.50%, with -17.20% for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 167.08 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 62.56. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.38 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.89 and long-term debt to capital is 162.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for Coty Inc. is 6.41 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.