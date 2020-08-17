Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.54 and move down -11.45%, while CPB stocks collected 3.32% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that New Data Demonstrate The Progress Of Farmer-Led Stewardship In The Chesapeake Bay Region

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Worth an Investment?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.51 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CPB Market Performance

CPB stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.20% and a quarterly performance of -3.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.53% for CPB stocks with the simple moving average of 5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CPB shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CPB socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $59 based on the research report published on June 22, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB stock at the price of $51. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 20, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Overweight” rating to CPB stocks, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 15, 2020.

CPB Stocks 4.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Campbell Soup Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.09% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.86% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CPB went up by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +11.06% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $49.97. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw 4.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CPB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Campbell Soup Company (CPB), starting from Ciongoli Adam G., who sold 98,334 shares at the price of $53.54 back on Mar 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 92,386 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $5,264,802 with the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Senior Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sold 16,096 shares at the value of $47.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 70,984 shares at the value of $759,087 based on the most recent closing price.

CPB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.70 for the present operating margin and +32.87 for gross margin. The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +5.85. Total capital return value is set at 11.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.40. Equity return holds the value 82.80%, with 12.10% for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Company (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 768.27 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 88.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 64.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.34 and long-term debt to capital is 643.97.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for Campbell Soup Company is 11.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.