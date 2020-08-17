Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.81 and move down -193.19%, while PAA stocks collected -4.54% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Report Second-Quarter 2020 Results; Update 2020 Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Worth an Investment?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) The 36 Months beta value for PAA stocks is at 2.25, while 16 of the analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.13 which is $4.26 above current price. PAA currently has a short float of 1.80% and public float of 473.43M with average trading volume of 5.01M shares.

PAA Market Performance

PAA stocks went down by -4.54% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.81% and a quarterly performance of -7.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.54%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.18% for PAA stocks with the simple moving average of -35.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PAA socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Underperform” rating to PAA stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 18, 2020.

PAA Stocks -11.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.89% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -28.36% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PAA went down by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -58.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.02. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. saw -57.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PAA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), starting from Chiang Willie CW, who bought 45,400 shares at the price of $5.45 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 223,302 shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., valued at $247,530 with the latest closing price.

Goebel Jeremy L., the EVP – Commercial of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., bought 3,000 shares at the value of $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Goebel Jeremy L. is holding 108,051 shares at the value of $19,990 based on the most recent closing price.

PAA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.05 for the present operating margin and +5.94 for gross margin. The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stands at +6.49. Total capital return value is set at 7.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return holds the value -23.80%, with -8.20% for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 77.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 43.78. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.74 and long-term debt to capital is 88.90.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.82 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is 10.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.