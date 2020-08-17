Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) went down by -8.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.89 and move down -1987.88%, while PACD stocks collected -17.27% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Pacific Drilling Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results; Pacific Sharav Awarded a New 10-Well Contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) Worth an Investment?

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) The 36 Months beta value for PACD stocks is at 2.85, while 0 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Pacific Drilling S.A. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.10 which is -$0.33 below current price. PACD currently has a short float of 4.02% and public float of 70.81M with average trading volume of 7.45M shares.

PACD Market Performance

PACD stocks went down by -17.27% for the week, with the monthly drop of -25.00% and a quarterly performance of -24.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.29%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.39% for PACD stocks with the simple moving average of -78.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACD stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PACD shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for PACD socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on March 9, 2020.

PACD Stocks -34.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pacific Drilling S.A. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -95.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.94%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, while the shares sank at the distance of -26.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -17.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PACD went down by -17.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -88.13% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4423. In addition, Pacific Drilling S.A. saw -91.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PACD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -100.00 for the present operating margin and -83.34 for gross margin. The net margin for Pacific Drilling S.A. stands at -242.18. Total capital return value is set at -9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.18. Equity return holds the value -50.00%, with -23.70% for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD), the company’s capital structure generated 100.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.11. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 47.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2.35 and long-term debt to capital is 100.46.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.77 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for Pacific Drilling S.A. is 4.70 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.