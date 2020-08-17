Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.65 and move down -12.33%, while OCSL stocks collected 4.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Increased Distribution of $0.105 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Worth an Investment?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) 7 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.68 which is $0.5 above current price. OCSL currently has a short float of and public float of with average trading volume of 499.35K shares.

OCSL Market Performance

OCSL stocks went up by 4.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.29% and a quarterly performance of 23.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.69% for OCSL stocks with the simple moving average of 7.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCSL stock at the price of $5.75. The rating they have provided for OCSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 6, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Overweight” rating to OCSL stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 15, 2020.

OCSL Stocks 10.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.79% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL went up by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.95% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.70. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -7.88% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OCSL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), starting from TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, who sold 4,100 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 17,662,056 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $21,320 with the latest closing price.

Gero Deborah Ann, the Director of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $4.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Gero Deborah Ann is holding 31,000 shares at the value of $4,580 based on the most recent closing price.

OCSL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +75.47 for the present operating margin and +75.45 for gross margin. The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +74.87. Total capital return value is set at 8.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.54.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 50.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.72. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.96 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.92 and long-term debt to capital is 50.87.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.05 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 5.94 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11.