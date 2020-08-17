NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) went up by 4.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.34 and move down -25.64%, while NPTN stocks collected -0.24% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that NeoPhotonics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Worth an Investment?

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.32 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NPTN Market Performance

NPTN stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.24% and a quarterly performance of 7.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.92%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.76% for NPTN stocks with the simple moving average of 1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPTN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for NPTN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for NPTN socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $10 based on the research report published on June 16, 2020.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NPTN stock at the price of $9. The rating they have provided for NPTN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 24, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “Overweight” rating to NPTN stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

NPTN Stocks -6.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NeoPhotonics Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.72%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.83% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.45% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NPTN went down by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +38.55% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.63. In addition, NeoPhotonics Corporation saw -6.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NPTN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), starting from Jenks Timothy Storrs, who sold 2,924 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 417,562 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation, valued at $28,948 with the latest closing price.

cheung Chiyue, the Chief Operating Officer of NeoPhotonics Corporation, sold 5,620 shares at the value of $9.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that cheung Chiyue is holding 0 shares at the value of $53,699 based on the most recent closing price.

NPTN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -4.26 for the present operating margin and +24.86 for gross margin. The net margin for NeoPhotonics Corporation stands at -4.79. Total capital return value is set at -6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.00. Equity return holds the value 10.00%, with 4.80% for asset returns.

Based on NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 27.55. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 18.20 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7.91 and long-term debt to capital is 34.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.09 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for NeoPhotonics Corporation is 4.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.