VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.75 and move down -25.38%, while VICI stocks collected 0.22% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Worth an Investment?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.47 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VICI Market Performance

VICI stocks went up by 0.22% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.88% and a quarterly performance of 49.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.47%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for VICI stocks with the simple moving average of 5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VICI shares by setting it to “Sector Outperform”. The predicted price for VICI socks in the upcoming period according to Scotiabank is $25 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI stock at the price of $25. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “Overweight” rating to VICI stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 20, 2020.

VICI Stocks 6.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, VICI Properties Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.40% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.15% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VICI went up by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -3.41% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $22.10. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw -10.25% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VICI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), starting from Payne John W R, who bought 9,200 shares at the price of $21.63 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 116,100 shares of VICI Properties Inc., valued at $198,996 with the latest closing price.

ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the Director of VICI Properties Inc., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $16.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R is holding 76,171 shares at the value of $167,800 based on the most recent closing price.

VICI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +66.40 for the present operating margin and +97.46 for gross margin. The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +61.02. Total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return holds the value 5.50%, with 3.10% for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 60.49 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 37.69. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.32 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.39 and long-term debt to capital is 60.49.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 16.72 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for VICI Properties Inc. is 28.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.07.