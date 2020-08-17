Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.65 and move down -104.69%, while UA stocks collected 4.35% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/07/20 that China Becomes a Refuge for U.S. Companies After Overcoming Covid-19

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Worth an Investment?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) 3 of the analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Under Armour, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 25 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.19 which is $3.9 above current price. UA currently has a short float of 7.12% and public float of 329.86M with average trading volume of 8.22M shares.

UA Market Performance

UA stocks went up by 4.35% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.46% and a quarterly performance of 38.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.71% for UA stocks with the simple moving average of -22.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UA stocks, with Instinet repeating the rating for UA shares by setting it to “Reduce”. The predicted price for UA socks in the upcoming period according to Instinet is $5.75 based on the research report published on February 27, 2017.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UA stock at the price of $5.75. The rating they have provided for UA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 14, 2017.

Stifel gave “Hold” rating to UA stocks, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28, 2016.

UA Stocks 4.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Under Armour, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.15% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.15% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.23% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UA went up by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -48.72% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.56. In addition, Under Armour, Inc. saw -49.95% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Under Armour, Inc. (UA), starting from Eskridge Kevin, who sold 19,348 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Nov 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 174,412 shares of Under Armour, Inc., valued at $306,561 with the latest closing price.

UA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.06 for the present operating margin and +46.51 for gross margin. The net margin for Under Armour, Inc. stands at +1.76. Total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05.

Based on Under Armour, Inc. (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 60.43 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 37.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 26.82 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.73 and long-term debt to capital is 54.57.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.97 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for Under Armour, Inc. is 7.55 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.