BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) went down by -6.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.29 and move down -46.28%, while BCRX stocks collected 8.44% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Worth an Investment?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) The 36 Months beta value for BCRX stocks is at 2.72, while 6 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.50 which is -$4.3 below current price. BCRX currently has a short float of 21.94% and public float of 155.00M with average trading volume of 7.75M shares.

BCRX Market Performance

BCRX stocks went up by 8.44% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.33% and a quarterly performance of -18.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.86%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.90% for BCRX stocks with the simple moving average of 26.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCRX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BCRX shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for BCRX socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $22 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCRX stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for BCRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 5, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Buy” rating to BCRX stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 15, 2019.

BCRX Stocks -5.44% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -31.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, while the shares sank at the distance of -14.50% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.26% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BCRX went up by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +87.17% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.35. In addition, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 24.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BCRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX), starting from Doyle Anthony, who bought 54,000 shares at the price of $4.08 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $220,320 with the latest closing price.

Stonehouse Jon P, the President & CEO of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 50,000 shares at the value of $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Stonehouse Jon P is holding 778,086 shares at the value of $72,500 based on the most recent closing price.

BCRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -203.66 for the present operating margin and +91.60 for gross margin. The net margin for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -222.99. Total capital return value is set at -85.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.90. Equity return holds the value -603.60%, with -75.50% for asset returns.

Based on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 221.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 68.88. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.30 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.36 and long-term debt to capital is 116.84.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.08 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 3.69 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.