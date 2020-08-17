Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) went up by 9.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.08 and move down -36.93%, while ATOS stocks collected -3.13% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Atossa Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Worth an Investment?

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) The 36 Months beta value for ATOS stocks is at 2.52, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.00 which is -$3.71 below current price. ATOS currently has a short float of and public float of with average trading volume of 987.62K shares.

ATOS Market Performance

ATOS stocks went down by -3.13% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.25% and a quarterly performance of 118.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.36%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.84% for ATOS stocks with the simple moving average of 79.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATOS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ATOS socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $2 based on the research report published on January 26, 2018.

ATOS Stocks 1.63% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.97% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.78%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.50% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +38.95% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS went down by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +118.24% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.87. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. saw 136.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ATOS Stock Fundamentals

Based on Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.38.