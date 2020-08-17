Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.68 and move down -277.78%, while AXAS stocks collected -8.66% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/02/20 that Abraxas Petroleum Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Worth an Investment?

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) The 36 Months beta value for AXAS stocks is at 3.56, while 0 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.26 which is -$0.18 below current price. AXAS currently has a short float of 5.21% and public float of 162.91M with average trading volume of 7.00M shares.

AXAS Market Performance

AXAS stocks went down by -8.66% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.42% and a quarterly performance of -8.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.53%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.87% for AXAS stocks with the simple moving average of -23.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXAS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AXAS shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for AXAS socks in the upcoming period according to Canaccord Genuity is $130 based on the research report published on March 10, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXAS stock at the price of $130. The rating they have provided for AXAS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 9, 2020.

Johnson Rice gave “ Accumulate” rating to AXAS stocks, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on November 19, 2019.

AXAS Stocks -23.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -72.87% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.93%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.18% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.19% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AXAS went down by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -43.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.2081. In addition, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation saw -47.45% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AXAS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), starting from WENDEL STEPHEN T, who bought 35,380 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Feb 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 166,803 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, valued at $9,906 with the latest closing price.

WATSON ROBERT L G, the President/CEO of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, bought 35,380 shares at the value of $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that WATSON ROBERT L G is holding 279,983 shares at the value of $9,906 based on the most recent closing price.

AXAS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +19.80 for the present operating margin and +28.56 for gross margin. The net margin for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stands at -50.33. Total capital return value is set at 7.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.11. Equity return holds the value -77.00%, with -25.20% for asset returns.

Based on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 186.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 65.06. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 54.51 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.99 and long-term debt to capital is 185.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 4.36 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.