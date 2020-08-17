OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) went up by 5.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.47 and move down -27.87%, while OPK stocks collected -14.74% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that OPKO Health’s GeneDx Enters into Agreement with Pediatrix Medical Group to Offer Neonatal Genomic Services

OPK Market Performance

OPK stocks went down by -14.74% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.11% and a quarterly performance of 83.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.20% for OPK stocks with the simple moving average of 120.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPK stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for OPK shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for OPK socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Jaffray is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 25, 2019.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPK stock at the price of $2.50. The rating they have provided for OPK stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 2, 2018.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to OPK stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on September 14, 2017.

OPK Stocks 24.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, OPKO Health, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +112.77% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OPK went down by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +244.83% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.40. In addition, OPKO Health, Inc. saw 226.53% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OPK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $2.27 back on Jun 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 190,221,694 shares of OPKO Health, Inc., valued at $227,000 with the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of OPKO Health, Inc., bought 100,000 shares at the value of $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 190,121,694 shares at the value of $242,410 based on the most recent closing price.