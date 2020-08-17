ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) went down by -4.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.07 and move down -92.64%, while IMGN stocks collected -9.37% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Worth an Investment?

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) The 36 Months beta value for IMGN stocks is at 2.26, while 5 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for ImmunoGen, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.96 which is -$3.67 below current price. IMGN currently has a short float of 10.24% and public float of 173.49M with average trading volume of 2.27M shares.

IMGN Market Performance

IMGN stocks went down by -9.37% for the week, with the monthly drop of -18.51% and a quarterly performance of -17.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.30% for IMGN stocks with the simple moving average of -12.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IMGN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for IMGN socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 17, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMGN stock at the price of $5, previously predicting the value of $4. The rating they have provided for IMGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13, 2019.

Guggenheim gave “ Neutral” rating to IMGN stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 15, 2019.

IMGN Stocks -16.83% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ImmunoGen, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, while the shares sank at the distance of -20.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -19.93% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN went down by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +41.35% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.14. In addition, ImmunoGen, Inc. saw -28.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

IMGN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN), starting from FOSTER DAVID G, who sold 5,448 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Apr 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 21,382 shares of ImmunoGen, Inc., valued at $18,687 with the latest closing price.

Ryll Thomas, the SVP, Technical Operations of ImmunoGen, Inc., sold 16,790 shares at the value of $4.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Ryll Thomas is holding 75,624 shares at the value of $83,782 based on the most recent closing price.

IMGN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -85.98 for the present operating margin. The net margin for ImmunoGen, Inc. stands at -126.57. Total capital return value is set at -60.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.91. Equity return holds the value 147.30%, with -26.60% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.89 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for ImmunoGen, Inc. is 4.19 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.