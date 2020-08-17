Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) went down by -18.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.25 and move down -2082.84%, while INPX stocks collected -3.60% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Inpixon Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Worth an Investment?

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) The 36 Months beta value for INPX stocks is at 2.41, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inpixon stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12,000.00 which is -$1.34 below current price. INPX currently has a short float of 28.80% and public float of 18.81M with average trading volume of 8.38M shares.

INPX Market Performance

INPX stocks went down by -3.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.67% and a quarterly performance of 14.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.44% for INPX stocks with the simple moving average of -41.47% for the last 200 days.

INPX Stocks -9.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Inpixon was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -95.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.94% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.65% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, INPX went down by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -63.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4690. In addition, Inpixon saw -72.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

INPX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -478.65 for the present operating margin and -7.27 for gross margin. The net margin for Inpixon stands at -539.45. Total capital return value is set at -251.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -580.15. Equity return holds the value -410.90%, with -146.00% for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 148.07 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.69. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.02 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -13.25 and long-term debt to capital is 13.90.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.23 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The receivables turnover for Inpixon is 5.11 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.