Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.94 and move down -22.75%, while TUP stocks collected -7.88% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that TUPPERWARE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tupperware Brands Corporation – TUP

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) Worth an Investment?

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) The 36 Months beta value for TUP stocks is at 3.71, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $17.50 which is $3.7 above current price. TUP currently has a short float of 12.93% and public float of 47.59M with average trading volume of 4.07M shares.

TUP Market Performance

TUP stocks went down by -7.88% for the week, with the monthly jump of 77.38% and a quarterly performance of 436.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.45%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.95% for TUP stocks with the simple moving average of 125.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for TUP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TUP socks in the upcoming period according to Sidoti is $11 based on the research report published on June 2, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUP stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for TUP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 5, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave “Underperform” rating to TUP stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 19, 2019.

TUP Stocks 67.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tupperware Brands Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.54% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, while the shares surge at the distance of +85.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +178.23% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TUP went down by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.20% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.43. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw 60.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TUP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), starting from HARRIS CASSANDRA, who bought 20,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 87,829 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $59,990 with the latest closing price.

MARTINEZ ANGEL R, the Director of Tupperware Brands Corporation, sold 4,424 shares at the value of $7.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that MARTINEZ ANGEL R is holding 35,374 shares at the value of $33,401 based on the most recent closing price.

TUP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.61 for the present operating margin and +66.20 for gross margin. The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at +0.69. Total capital return value is set at 28.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.31. Equity return holds the value 2.90%, with -0.60% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.69 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for Tupperware Brands Corporation is 10.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.