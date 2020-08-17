Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $105.84 and move down -94.13%, while SHAK stocks collected 6.76% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Shake Shack Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SHAK Market Performance

SHAK stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.30% and a quarterly performance of 11.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.79% for SHAK stocks with the simple moving average of -2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SHAK shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SHAK socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on April 21, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHAK stock at the price of $40, previously predicting the value of $76. The rating they have provided for SHAK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 3, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Neutral” rating to SHAK stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 20, 2020.

SHAK Stocks 3.57% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Shake Shack Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.85%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.07% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.36% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK went up by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -34.67% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $51.79. In addition, Shake Shack Inc. saw -8.48% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SHAK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), starting from Meyer Daniel Harris, who sold 23,334 shares at the price of $55.03 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,251,398 shares of Shake Shack Inc., valued at $1,284,061 with the latest closing price.

Meyer Daniel Harris, the Director of Shake Shack Inc., sold 25,000 shares at the value of $55.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Meyer Daniel Harris is holding 1,274,732 shares at the value of $1,377,200 based on the most recent closing price.

SHAK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.04 for the present operating margin and +18.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Shake Shack Inc. stands at +3.33. Total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return holds the value -2.70%, with -0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 113.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.99 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 96.48 and long-term debt to capital is 103.26.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.74 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Shake Shack Inc. is 57.92 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.