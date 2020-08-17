Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) went down by -14.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.30 and move down -266.67%, while HHT stocks collected -28.65% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces the Appointment of New Director to Board

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) Worth an Investment?

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $120.00 which is -$0.9 below current price. HHT currently has a short float of 23.97% and public float of 5.36M with average trading volume of 4.27M shares.

HHT Market Performance

HHT stocks went down by -28.65% for the week, with the monthly drop of -43.10% and a quarterly performance of 114.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.96% for HHT stocks with the simple moving average of -20.72% for the last 200 days.

HHT Stocks -12.52% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -72.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.98%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, while the shares sank at the distance of -48.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +122.03% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HHT went down by -28.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -60.91% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.2989. In addition, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. saw -37.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HHT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -20.19 for the present operating margin and +10.44 for gross margin. The net margin for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stands at -32.96. Total capital return value is set at -26.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -281.49.

Based on Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT), the company’s capital structure generated 5,622.29 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 98.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.82 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is 1.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.