Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) went up by 10.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.40 and move down -137.62%, while AKER stocks collected 1.34% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Akers Biosciences Announces $6.8 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) Worth an Investment?

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) The 36 Months beta value for AKER stocks is at 0.41, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Akers Biosciences, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $768.00 which is -$6.06 below current price. AKER currently has a short float of 4.20% and public float of 4.42M with average trading volume of 1.30M shares.

AKER Market Performance

AKER stocks went up by 1.34% for the week, with the monthly jump of 41.26% and a quarterly performance of 72.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.42% for AKER stocks with the simple moving average of 50.38% for the last 200 days.

AKER Stocks 42.14% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Akers Biosciences, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, while the shares surge at the distance of +37.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +64.67% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AKER went up by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -35.26% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.43. In addition, Akers Biosciences, Inc. saw 89.37% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AKER Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER), starting from Hudson Bay Capital Management , who sold 638 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Feb 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 240,305 shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc., valued at $1,793 with the latest closing price.

Hudson Bay Capital Management , the 10% Owner of Akers Biosciences, Inc., sold 15,300 shares at the value of $2.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Hudson Bay Capital Management is holding 240,943 shares at the value of $41,616 based on the most recent closing price.

AKER Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -241.25 for the present operating margin and +27.82 for gross margin. The net margin for Akers Biosciences, Inc. stands at -246.55. Total capital return value is set at -50.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.20. Equity return holds the value -110.00%, with -84.20% for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for Akers Biosciences, Inc. is 14.39 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.74.