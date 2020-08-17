Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.88 and move down -122.97%, while DENN stocks collected 9.85% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Denny’s Corporation Reports Results For Second Quarter 2020

DENN Market Performance

DENN stocks went up by 9.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 21.15% and a quarterly performance of 16.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.23%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.07% for DENN stocks with the simple moving average of -25.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DENN shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for DENN socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DENN stock at the price of $15, previously predicting the value of $12. The rating they have provided for DENN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17, 2020.

SunTrust gave “ Buy” rating to DENN stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 1, 2020.

DENN Stocks 6.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Denny’s Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -55.15% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, while the shares surge at the distance of +22.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -20.49% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DENN went up by +9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -50.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.33. In addition, Denny’s Corporation saw -46.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DENN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Denny’s Corporation (DENN), starting from WOLFINGER F MARK, who sold 6,884 shares at the price of $11.42 back on May 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 800,052 shares of Denny’s Corporation, valued at $78,617 with the latest closing price.

Bode Christopher D, the Sr. VP Chief Operating Officer of Denny’s Corporation, sold 33,000 shares at the value of $20.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Bode Christopher D is holding 22,965 shares at the value of $680,176 based on the most recent closing price.

DENN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.63 for the present operating margin and +26.38 for gross margin. The net margin for Denny’s Corporation stands at +21.69. Total capital return value is set at 31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.21. Equity return holds the value -31.80%, with 11.60% for asset returns.

EBITDA value lies at -7.84 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.74. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.09 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for Denny’s Corporation is 20.14 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.