The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $91.81 and move down -3.19%, while PGR stocks collected -1.94% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Progressive enters the rapidly growing voluntary benefit market by expanding pet health insurance plan offering

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Worth an Investment?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.94 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PGR Market Performance

PGR stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.14% and a quarterly performance of 16.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for PGR stocks with the simple moving average of 15.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for PGR shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for PGR socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $17 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 11, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “Buy” rating to PGR stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 1, 2020.

PGR Stocks 6.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Progressive Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.91% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PGR went down by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +27.48% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $89.17. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 26.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PGR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Progressive Corporation (PGR), starting from Charney M Jeffrey, who sold 5,859 shares at the price of $90.70 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 73,352 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $531,411 with the latest closing price.

Sieger Michael D, the Claims President of The Progressive Corporation, sold 2,868 shares at the value of $88.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Sieger Michael D is holding 60,433 shares at the value of $252,527 based on the most recent closing price.

PGR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.86 for the present operating margin. The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +10.16. Total capital return value is set at 31.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.75. Equity return holds the value 30.80%, with 7.80% for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.71 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 25.21.