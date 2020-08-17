TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.18 and move down -269.49%, while TTI stocks collected -1.96% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Update To Second Quarter 2020 Results

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Worth an Investment?

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) The 36 Months beta value for TTI stocks is at 3.31, while 0 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TETRA Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.00 which is $0.41 above current price. TTI currently has a short float of 0.67% and public float of 113.62M with average trading volume of 5.78M shares.

TTI Market Performance

TTI stocks went down by -1.96% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.91% and a quarterly performance of 43.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.87%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.01% for TTI stocks with the simple moving average of -36.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TTI shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for TTI socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $1 based on the research report published on March 13, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI stock at the price of $1.25, previously predicting the value of $2.25. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11, 2020.

Stifel gave “ Hold” rating to TTI stocks, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 10, 2020.

TTI Stocks -0.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TETRA Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -72.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.86%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, while the shares sank at the distance of -23.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +49.08% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TTI went down by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -67.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7022. In addition, TETRA Technologies, Inc. saw -69.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TTI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), starting from LUNA GINA, who bought 175,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Jun 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 192,818 shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc., valued at $99,750 with the latest closing price.

O’Brien Richard D, the VP-Finance & Global Controller of TETRA Technologies, Inc., bought 79,500 shares at the value of $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that O’Brien Richard D is holding 143,859 shares at the value of $45,999 based on the most recent closing price.

TTI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.38 for the present operating margin and +17.85 for gross margin. The net margin for TETRA Technologies, Inc. stands at -13.22. Total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.09. Equity return holds the value -284.10%, with -11.90% for asset returns.

Based on TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,655.11 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 96.37. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 71.75 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.62 and long-term debt to capital is 2,609.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.22 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for TETRA Technologies, Inc. is 5.59 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.