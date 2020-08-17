PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.14 and move down -95.42%, while PACW stocks collected 4.42% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/16/20 that PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2020

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Worth an Investment?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) The 36 Months beta value for PACW stocks is at 1.65, while 4 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for PacWest Bancorp stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.00 which is $2.73 above current price. PACW currently has a short float of 3.29% and public float of 114.86M with average trading volume of 1.37M shares.

PACW Market Performance

PACW stocks went up by 4.42% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.14% and a quarterly performance of 32.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for PACW stocks with the simple moving average of -23.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PACW shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for PACW socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $26 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACW stock at the price of $40. The rating they have provided for PACW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 23, 2019.

Raymond James gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to PACW stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 8, 2019.

PACW Stocks 6.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, PacWest Bancorp was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.83% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.58% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PACW went up by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -45.93% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.17. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -46.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PACW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PacWest Bancorp (PACW), starting from Acker Tanya M, who bought 1,600 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Apr 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,010 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $26,199 with the latest closing price.

LESTER SUSAN E, the Director of PacWest Bancorp, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $16.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that LESTER SUSAN E is holding 28,056 shares at the value of $16,206 based on the most recent closing price.

PACW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +46.21 for the present operating margin. The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +33.83. Total capital return value is set at 8.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return holds the value -28.10%, with -4.40% for asset returns.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 83.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.41.