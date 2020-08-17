Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) went down by -10.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.02 and move down -11.18%, while EVH stocks collected -3.45% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Evolent Health, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer and Private Placement of $117 Million Principal Amount of 3.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024; Retires $98 Million Principal Amount of 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Worth an Investment?

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) The 36 Months beta value for EVH stocks is at 1.88, while 6 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Evolent Health, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $15.25 which is -$1.11 below current price. EVH currently has a short float of 14.66% and public float of 77.88M with average trading volume of 1.83M shares.

EVH Market Performance

EVH stocks went down by -3.45% for the week, with the monthly jump of 48.70% and a quarterly performance of 66.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.66%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.24% for EVH stocks with the simple moving average of 50.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVH shares by setting it to “Sector Weight”. The predicted price for EVH socks in the upcoming period according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on July 6, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVH stock at the price of $8, previously predicting the value of $13. The rating they have provided for EVH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 5, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave “ Neutral” rating to EVH stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 2, 2020.

EVH Stocks 41.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Evolent Health, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, while the shares surge at the distance of +24.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +100.16% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EVH went down by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +63.55% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.99. In addition, Evolent Health, Inc. saw 39.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EVH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH), starting from Weinberg Jonathan, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $13.01 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 66,775 shares of Evolent Health, Inc., valued at $130,100 with the latest closing price.

Blackley Seth, the President of Evolent Health, Inc., bought 14,749 shares at the value of $6.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Blackley Seth is holding 157,976 shares at the value of $99,261 based on the most recent closing price.

EVH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -12.17 for the present operating margin and +16.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Evolent Health, Inc. stands at -35.68. Total capital return value is set at -7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.79. Equity return holds the value -57.40%, with -34.10% for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 39.98 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.56. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.75 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7.09 and long-term debt to capital is 39.30.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Evolent Health, Inc. is 10.60 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.