Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) went up by 1.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $76.57 and move down -42.93%, while EVRG stocks collected -2.88% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/07/20 that Evergy Says No to Elliott’s Demand for M&A. The Utility Stock Slumps.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Worth an Investment?

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.61 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EVRG Market Performance

EVRG stocks went down by -2.88% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.77% and a quarterly performance of -5.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.60% for EVRG stocks with the simple moving average of -14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG stock at the price of $69. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 4, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Buy” rating to EVRG stocks, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on March 3, 2020.

EVRG Stocks -11.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Evergy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.04% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, while the shares sank at the distance of -15.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.16% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG went down by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -15.70% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $59.44. In addition, Evergy, Inc. saw -17.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EVRG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Evergy, Inc. (EVRG), starting from Bryant Kevin E., who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $58.13 back on May 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 23,526 shares of Evergy, Inc., valued at $232,520 with the latest closing price.

SOMMA ANTHONY D, the EVP – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Evergy, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at the value of $58.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that SOMMA ANTHONY D is holding 46,011 shares at the value of $116,520 based on the most recent closing price.

EVRG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.04 for the present operating margin and +30.14 for gross margin. The net margin for Evergy, Inc. stands at +13.01. Total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return holds the value 7.40%, with 2.40% for asset returns.

Based on Evergy, Inc. (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 117.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.09. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.88 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.05 and long-term debt to capital is 103.78.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.99 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for Evergy, Inc. is 8.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.