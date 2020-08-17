Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) went down by -17.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.05 and move down -273.62%, while EQ stocks collected -23.63% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Equillium Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Worth an Investment?

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Equillium, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.25 which is -$7.24 below current price. EQ currently has a short float of 3.72% and public float of 6.72M with average trading volume of 2.55M shares.

EQ Market Performance

EQ stocks went down by -23.63% for the week, with the monthly drop of -50.98% and a quarterly performance of 142.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.17%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.54% for EQ stocks with the simple moving average of 55.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQ stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EQ shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EQ socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $24 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQ stock at the price of $10, previously predicting the value of $22. The rating they have provided for EQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave “Outperform” rating to EQ stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 22, 2019.

EQ Stocks -2.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Equillium, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -73.23% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, while the shares sank at the distance of -47.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +138.16% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EQ went down by -23.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +116.77% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.90. In addition, Equillium, Inc. saw 114.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EQ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Equillium, Inc. (EQ), starting from Connelly Stephen, who sold 250,000 shares at the price of $8.13 back on Jul 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,043,000 shares of Equillium, Inc., valued at $2,033,475 with the latest closing price.

Keyes Jason A, the Chief Financial Officer of Equillium, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at the value of $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Keyes Jason A is holding 130,520 shares at the value of $25,138 based on the most recent closing price.

EQ Stock Fundamentals

Based on Equillium, Inc. (EQ), the company’s capital structure generated 23.13 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.79.