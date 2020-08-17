DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.79 and move down -116.33%, while DRH stocks collected 2.06% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that DiamondRock Hospitality Company Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Worth an Investment?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.78 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DRH Market Performance

DRH stocks went up by 2.06% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.83% and a quarterly performance of 24.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.53% for DRH stocks with the simple moving average of -27.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRH stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for DRH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 22, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Equal Weight” rating to DRH stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

DRH Stocks -0.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DiamondRock Hospitality Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -53.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.87%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.50% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -20.32% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DRH went up by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -45.39% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.04. In addition, DiamondRock Hospitality Company saw -50.81% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DRH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.70 for the present operating margin and +30.91 for gross margin. The net margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stands at +19.55. Total capital return value is set at 2.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return holds the value 2.10%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), the company’s capital structure generated 62.42 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.43. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.85 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.45 and long-term debt to capital is 58.63.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.55 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 10.53 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.28.