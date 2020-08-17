Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $224.64 and move down -22.49%, while CI stocks collected 2.92% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Cigna Names Noelle Eder, Global Chief Information Officer

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Worth an Investment?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.05 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CI Market Performance

CI stocks went up by 2.92% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.89% and a quarterly performance of -3.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.08% for CI stocks with the simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CI shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for CI socks in the upcoming period according to SVB Leerink is $220 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI stock at the price of $223. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 4, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Strong Buy” rating to CI stocks, setting the target price at $223 in the report published on March 24, 2020.

CI Stocks -0.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cigna Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.36% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.00% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.38% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CI went up by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3.05% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $178.10. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw -10.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cigna Corporation (CI), starting from Jones Nicole S, who sold 9,424 shares at the price of $185.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 27,738 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $1,743,443 with the latest closing price.

PARTRIDGE JOHN, the Director of Cigna Corporation, sold 800 shares at the value of $180.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that PARTRIDGE JOHN is holding 26,416 shares at the value of $144,014 based on the most recent closing price.

CI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.77 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +3.32. Total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.45. Equity return holds the value 11.50%, with 3.40% for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Corporation (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 83.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.62.