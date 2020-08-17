Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.50 and move down -496.33%, while CLSN stocks collected -5.22% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Celsion Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

CLSN Market Performance

CLSN stocks went down by -5.22% for the week, with a quarterly performance of -18.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for CLSN stocks with the simple moving average of -35.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CLSN shares by setting it to “Perform”. The predicted price for CLSN socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $40 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSN stock at the price of $40. The rating they have provided for CLSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Maxim Group gave “ Buy” rating to CLSN stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 4, 2017.

CLSN Stocks -56.68% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Celsion Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -83.23% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -61.89% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CLSN went down by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -33.74% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1275. In addition, Celsion Corporation saw -36.26% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CLSN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Celsion Corporation (CLSN), starting from Martinez Alberto R Jr, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 45,000 shares of Celsion Corporation, valued at $4,500 with the latest closing price.

Martinez Alberto R Jr, the Director of Celsion Corporation, bought 6,000 shares at the value of $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Martinez Alberto R Jr is holding 40,000 shares at the value of $8,520 based on the most recent closing price.

CLSN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -4113.09 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Celsion Corporation stands at -3370.31. Total capital return value is set at -73.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.48. Equity return holds the value -103.60%, with -41.80% for asset returns.

Based on Celsion Corporation (CLSN), the company’s capital structure generated 77.86 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 43.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 29.61 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -14.76 and long-term debt to capital is 62.55.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 67.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for Celsion Corporation is 11.15 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.