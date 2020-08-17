CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.78 and move down -747.62%, while CBL stocks collected -5.63% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that CBL Properties Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Worth an Investment?

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) The 36 Months beta value for CBL stocks is at 2.62, while 0 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 4 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.22 which is -$0.21 below current price. CBL currently has a short float of 10.72% and public float of 155.86M with average trading volume of 17.70M shares.

CBL Market Performance

CBL stocks went down by -5.63% for the week, with the monthly drop of -23.31% and a quarterly performance of 4.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.77% for CBL stocks with the simple moving average of -65.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CBL shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CBL socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $22 based on the research report published on May 31, 2019.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBL stock at the price of $22. The rating they have provided for CBL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 19, 2018.

Jefferies gave “ Underperform” rating to CBL stocks, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 21, 2017.

CBL Stocks -18.88% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -88.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -18.27% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CBL went down by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -86.29% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.2018. In addition, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. saw -79.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CBL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL), starting from LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D, who sold 31,818 shares at the price of $0.20 back on May 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., valued at $6,421 with the latest closing price.

LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D, the CEO of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., sold 310,000 shares at the value of $0.20 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D is holding 1,746,059 shares at the value of $61,380 based on the most recent closing price.

CBL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.20 for the present operating margin and +47.43 for gross margin. The net margin for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. stands at -12.99. Total capital return value is set at 1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.57. Equity return holds the value -30.30%, with -5.00% for asset returns.

Based on CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL), the company’s capital structure generated 437.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 81.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 76.39 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.36 and long-term debt to capital is 410.27.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.43 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is 7.89 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.17.