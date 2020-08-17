Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 3.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.47 and move down -27.37%, while BGFV stocks collected -14.85% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) Worth an Investment?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.67 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BGFV Market Performance

BGFV stocks went down by -14.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 123.15% and a quarterly performance of 463.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 291.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.97% for BGFV stocks with the simple moving average of 152.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BGFV shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for BGFV socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on August 2, 2017.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGFV stock at the price of $18, previously predicting the value of $16.50. The rating they have provided for BGFV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 2, 2016.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Buy” rating to BGFV stocks, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on October 6, 2016.

BGFV Stocks 92.22% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 15.21%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, while the shares surge at the distance of +111.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +179.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV went down by -14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +175.93% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.58. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation saw 121.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BGFV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), starting from Starr Shane O, who sold 4,062 shares at the price of $7.91 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,497 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, valued at $32,130 with the latest closing price.

BGFV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.65 for the present operating margin and +31.31 for gross margin. The net margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stands at +0.85. Total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.40. Equity return holds the value 7.30%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), the company’s capital structure generated 195.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 66.14. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 51.00 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.40 and long-term debt to capital is 154.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 71.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.