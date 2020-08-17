Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.75 and move down -133.96%, while AYRO stocks collected -10.31% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that AYRO, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Worth an Investment?

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.93 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AYRO Market Performance

AYRO stocks went down by -10.31% for the week, with the monthly drop of -19.40% and a quarterly performance of -23.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.19% for AYRO stocks with the simple moving average of 5.19% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Stocks -3.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ayro, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, while the shares sank at the distance of -15.00% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +51.42% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO went down by -10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +24.69% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.38. In addition, Ayro, Inc. saw -15.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.