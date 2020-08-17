Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) went down by -9.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.89 and move down -23.64%, while FUV stocks collected 7.80% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Arcimoto to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. PDT

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Worth an Investment?

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) 6 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Arcimoto, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.08 which is -$1.11 below current price. FUV currently has a short float of 2.38% and public float of 21.86M with average trading volume of 1.34M shares.

FUV Market Performance

FUV stocks went up by 7.80% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.91% and a quarterly performance of 225.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.79%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.84% for FUV stocks with the simple moving average of 171.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUV stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for FUV shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FUV socks in the upcoming period according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on June 25, 2020.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUV stock at the price of $3.50. The rating they have provided for FUV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to FUV stocks, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 1, 2018.

FUV Stocks 33.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Arcimoto, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, while the shares surge at the distance of +25.04% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +171.32% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FUV went up by +7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +244.02% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.33. In addition, Arcimoto, Inc. saw 346.58% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FUV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1463.30 for the present operating margin and -266.64 for gross margin. The net margin for Arcimoto, Inc. stands at -1553.04. Total capital return value is set at -107.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -167.02. Equity return holds the value -335.20%, with -117.40% for asset returns.

Based on Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV), the company’s capital structure generated 87.18 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -16.21 and long-term debt to capital is 15.50.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 30.36 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for Arcimoto, Inc. is 8.08 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.