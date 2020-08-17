Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.03 and move down -35%, while JEF stocks collected 5.64% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Jefferies Announces Co-brand Partnership With Regis Partners in the Philippines

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Worth an Investment?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.94 times of increase in earnings at the present.

JEF Market Performance

JEF stocks went up by 5.64% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.13% and a quarterly performance of 42.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.47% for JEF stocks with the simple moving average of 0.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for JEF shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for JEF socks in the upcoming period according to Keefe Bruyette is $23 based on the research report published on July 11, 2019.

JEF Stocks 10.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.37% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JEF went up by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -7.72% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.92. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw -16.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

JEF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), starting from FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $16.27 back on Jul 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,052,053 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $81,350 with the latest closing price.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the Chairman of the Board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., sold 257,505 shares at the value of $21.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that STEINBERG JOSEPH S is holding 19,606,163 shares at the value of $5,415,330 based on the most recent closing price.

JEF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.46 for the present operating margin and +86.60 for gross margin. The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +18.48. Total capital return value is set at 0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return holds the value 4.20%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 216.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 68.38. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.24 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.12 and long-term debt to capital is 97.20.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.80. The receivables turnover for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is 0.82 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11.