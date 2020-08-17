Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $264.97 and move down -10.54%, while AMGN stocks collected -0.41% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Amgen Announces Pricing Terms For Senior Notes Exchange Offers, Increases The Maximum Notes Exchange Cap And Accepts Tendered Notes

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Worth an Investment?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.58 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AMGN Market Performance

AMGN stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.07% and a quarterly performance of -0.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.20% for AMGN stocks with the simple moving average of 4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for AMGN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for AMGN socks in the upcoming period according to Guggenheim is $155 based on the research report published on April 15, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN stock at the price of $155. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on March 31, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Outperform” rating to AMGN stocks, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on March 30, 2020.

AMGN Stocks -0.78% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Amgen Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.03%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN went down by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +14.70% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $246.70. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -0.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AMGN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Amgen Inc. (AMGN), starting from Williams R Sanders, who sold 250 shares at the price of $242.95 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,159 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $60,738 with the latest closing price.

SUGAR RONALD D, the Director of Amgen Inc., sold 1,000 shares at the value of $259.79 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that SUGAR RONALD D is holding 15,589 shares at the value of $259,790 based on the most recent closing price.

AMGN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +41.15 for the present operating margin and +81.27 for gross margin. The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +33.71. Total capital return value is set at 22.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return holds the value 71.70%, with 11.90% for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 314.60 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 75.88. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 50.97 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.43 and long-term debt to capital is 282.62.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.24 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for Amgen Inc. is 5.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.