Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) went down by -9.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.28 and move down -294.97%, while AESE stocks collected -24.64% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Worth an Investment?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.13 which is -$1.59 below current price. AESE currently has a short float of 1.07% and public float of 5.50M with average trading volume of 1.88M shares.

AESE Market Performance

AESE stocks went down by -24.64% for the week, with the monthly drop of -25.70% and a quarterly performance of -17.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.78% for AESE stocks with the simple moving average of -36.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AESE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for AESE shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for AESE socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $5 based on the research report published on December 18, 2019.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AESE stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for AESE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11, 2019.

AESE Stocks -31.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -74.68% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, while the shares sank at the distance of -23.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -58.59% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AESE went down by -24.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -64.03% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.0345. In addition, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. saw -38.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AESE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE), starting from DeCubellis Kenneth, who sold 113,000 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,304,530 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., valued at $228,158 with the latest closing price.

DeCubellis Kenneth, the 10% Owner of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., sold 20,000 shares at the value of $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that DeCubellis Kenneth is holding 2,853,532 shares at the value of $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.