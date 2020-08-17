AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.11 and move down -178.82%, while AIM stocks collected -14.72% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that LD Micro Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD 500

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) Worth an Investment?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) The 36 Months beta value for AIM stocks is at -0.92, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.75 which is -$2.55 below current price. AIM currently has a short float of 7.36% and public float of 28.77M with average trading volume of 6.08M shares.

AIM Market Performance

AIM stocks went down by -14.72% for the week, with the monthly drop of -18.27% and a quarterly performance of -0.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.13% for AIM stocks with the simple moving average of 41.69% for the last 200 days.

AIM Stocks -6.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.14% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, while the shares sank at the distance of -16.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.14% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AIM went down by -14.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +418.61% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.98. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 368.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AIM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -8831.43 for the present operating margin and -537.86 for gross margin. The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at -6809.29. Total capital return value is set at -81.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.87. Equity return holds the value -61.50%, with -40.30% for asset returns.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated 49.43 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.08. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.02 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -28.96 and long-term debt to capital is 50.52.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.58 with debt to enterprise value settled at 17.64. The receivables turnover for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is 0.15 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.