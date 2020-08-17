AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) went up by 5.65% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.80 and move down -113.74%, while ACRX stocks collected -0.76% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Worth an Investment?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) The 36 Months beta value for ACRX stocks is at 1.86, while 4 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.97 which is -$1.31 below current price. ACRX currently has a short float of 9.98% and public float of 88.98M with average trading volume of 1.22M shares.

ACRX Market Performance

ACRX stocks went down by -0.76% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.43% and a quarterly performance of -6.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.72%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.16% for ACRX stocks with the simple moving average of -14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACRX shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for ACRX socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $5 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRX stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $7. The rating they have provided for ACRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11, 2019.

Credit Suisse gave “Outperform” rating to ACRX stocks, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 5, 2019.

ACRX Stocks 7.04% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -53.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX went down by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -39.35% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1810. In addition, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -37.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ACRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX), starting from Angotti Vincent J., who bought 7,547 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Jun 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 468,757 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $10,035 with the latest closing price.

EDWARDS MARK G, the Director of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at the value of $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that EDWARDS MARK G is holding 243,750 shares at the value of $44,575 based on the most recent closing price.

ACRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2368.06 for the present operating margin and -197.34 for gross margin. The net margin for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -2325.91. Total capital return value is set at -56.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.73. Equity return holds the value 107.40%, with -58.30% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 97.31 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 4.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.