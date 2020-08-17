Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) went up by 4.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.45 and move down -15.6%, while AM stocks collected 5.33% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that Antero Midstream Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Updated 2020 Capital Budget & Guidance

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Worth an Investment?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) 1 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Antero Midstream Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.57 which is -$1.31 below current price. AM currently has a short float of 7.11% and public float of 305.09M with average trading volume of 5.84M shares.

AM Market Performance

AM stocks went up by 5.33% for the week, with the monthly jump of 24.74% and a quarterly performance of 102.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.82% for AM stocks with the simple moving average of 43.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AM shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for AM socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $6 based on the research report published on August 10, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 28, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave “ Neutral” rating to AM stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 9, 2020.

AM Stocks 24.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Antero Midstream Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +23.90% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +37.15% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AM went up by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -2.01% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.38. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -3.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), starting from RADY PAUL M, who sold 18,000,000 shares at the price of $4.10 back on May 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,180,821 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $73,800,000 with the latest closing price.

Warren Glen C Jr, the President and Secretary of Antero Midstream Corporation, sold 10,000,000 shares at the value of $4.10 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Warren Glen C Jr is holding 6,886,723 shares at the value of $41,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

AM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +44.44 for the present operating margin and +58.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at -41.80. Total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.71. Equity return holds the value -25.10%, with -12.20% for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.03 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.42 and long-term debt to capital is 92.01.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.36 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for Antero Midstream Corporation is 16.09 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.