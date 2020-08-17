3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $182.54 and move down -9.9%, while MMM stocks collected 4.91% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Worth an Investment?

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.83 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MMM Market Performance

MMM stocks went up by 4.91% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.49% and a quarterly performance of 19.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.28% for MMM stocks with the simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for MMM shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for MMM socks in the upcoming period according to Gordon Haskett is $28 based on the research report published on March 30, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMM stock at the price of $28. The rating they have provided for MMM stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on January 9, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to MMM stocks, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on December 23, 2019.

MMM Stocks 5.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, 3M Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.73%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.18% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MMM went up by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.61% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $158.09. In addition, 3M Company saw -5.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MMM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at 3M Company (MMM), starting from Vale Michael G., who sold 14,062 shares at the price of $148.34 back on May 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 46,900 shares of 3M Company, valued at $2,085,988 with the latest closing price.

Hammes Eric D., the Executive Vice President of 3M Company, sold 1,026 shares at the value of $146.36 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Hammes Eric D. is holding 9,801 shares at the value of $150,165 based on the most recent closing price.

MMM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.70 for the present operating margin and +47.63 for gross margin. The net margin for 3M Company stands at +14.22. Total capital return value is set at 24.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.72. Equity return holds the value 49.20%, with 11.50% for asset returns.

Based on 3M Company (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 211.66 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 67.91. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 47.69 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 16.18 and long-term debt to capital is 181.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.79 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for 3M Company is 6.55 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.