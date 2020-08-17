Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $62.95 and move down -62.16%, while LNC stocks collected 1.20% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Actions Speak Louder: Lincoln Financial Group Takes Steps to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Worth an Investment?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.83 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LNC Market Performance

LNC stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.52% and a quarterly performance of 18.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.23% for LNC stocks with the simple moving average of -12.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for LNC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LNC socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $1.50 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC stock at the price of $30, previously predicting the value of $35. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “ Sector Perform” rating to LNC stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 20, 2020.

LNC Stocks 1.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lincoln National Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.76% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LNC went up by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.33% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.69. In addition, Lincoln National Corporation saw -34.21% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LNC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), starting from LACHMAN M LEANNE, who bought 3,000 shares at the price of $35.96 back on May 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,000 shares of Lincoln National Corporation, valued at $107,880 with the latest closing price.

Buckingham Lisa, the EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off of Lincoln National Corporation, bought 2,000 shares at the value of $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Buckingham Lisa is holding 76,333 shares at the value of $53,640 based on the most recent closing price.

LNC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.90 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Lincoln National Corporation stands at +5.14. Total capital return value is set at 5.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return holds the value 1.20%, with 0.10% for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 33.56 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 25.13.